Doctors End Strike As Centre Agrees To Key Demand Over New Medical Bill

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called off its 12-hour shutdown of OPD services at all private hospitals in the country, after the medical Bill, that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI), was sent to a Parliamentary Standing Committee amid protests by doctors.The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017, described as the "anti-people and anti-patient" by the IMA was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has directed the panel to file its report before the Budget session.Healthcare services at many private hospitals across the country were affected after the doctors suspended OPD services and even postponed surgeries.The IMA, which has 2.77 lakh members, claims the new Bill will make the system prone to corruption.