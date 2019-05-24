Amethi Congress President Quits After Rahul Gandhi Loses Family Seat

Congress' Amethi district president Yogendra Mishra (R) has sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi.

Congress' Amethi district president Yogendra Mishra has sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi, owning the moral responsibility for the party president's defeat.

Mr Mishra in a letter said that it was his responsibility to ensure Congress' victory in Amethi and he had failed to accomplish the task.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar also offered to resign, claiming moral responsibility for the poor performance of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh where the party won just one of the 80 seats.

Sources said that any decision on these resignations would be taken after the Congress Working Committee meets tomorrow.

