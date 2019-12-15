Amended Citizenship Act Protests Updates: 3 Dead, Curfew Relaxed In Guwahati

Protests erupted in Guwahati following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The curfew imposed in the wake of protests over amended Citizenship Act in Guwahati has been relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

Protests erupted in Guwahati and other parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Three people have been reported dead so far, while many other have been injured in clashes between the security forces and protestors.

Here are the Live Updates on the protests against Citizenship Act

Dec 15, 2019 09:41 (IST) Curfew relaxed in parts of Dibrugarh district

The curfew was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm in Dibrugarh west, Naharkatia, Tenughat and some other places in the district from 7 am to 4 pm.





