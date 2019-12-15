Amended Citizenship Act Protests Updates: 3 Dead, Curfew Relaxed In Guwahati

Three people have been reported dead so far, while many other have been injured in clashes between the security forces and protestors.

Protests erupted in Guwahati following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

New Delhi:

The curfew imposed in the wake of protests over amended Citizenship Act in Guwahati has been relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

Protests erupted in Guwahati and other parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Dec 15, 2019 09:41 (IST)
Curfew relaxed in parts of Dibrugarh district
The curfew was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm in Dibrugarh west, Naharkatia, Tenughat and some other places in the district from 7 am to 4 pm.


Dec 15, 2019 09:39 (IST)
Curfew relaxed in Guwahati
Curfew was relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm in Guwahati. Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road in Guwahati town.


