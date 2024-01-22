Ambanis Contribute Rs 2.51 Crore To Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust

The Ambani family at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The Ambani family, which was present in Ayodhya today for the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony, will contribute Rs 2.51 crore to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust.

"Mukesh Ambani, along with his family members, has made a donation of Rs 2.51 crore to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust," read a statement from the family.

"This sacred endeavor, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, carries profound cultural importance," it added.

Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by wife Nita, daughter Isha and son-in-law Anand Piramal, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

"Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country," said Mukesh Ambani.

"It is a historic day," said Nita Ambani as she joined in the Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the rituals, said the ceremony marks the advent of a new era and gave a call to people to go beyond the Ram temple's construction to build the foundation of a strong, grand and divine India of the next 1,000 years.

A day before the grand event, Antilia, the Ambani residence, was lit up with holograms reading 'Jai Shri Ram' and depicting diyas.

Reliance Industries had declared a holiday to enable the lakhs of Reliance family to celebrate and join the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The Ram Temple, supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, is constructed in traditional Nagara style. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.