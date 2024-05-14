Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky To Step Down, Says Firm

He was the CEO of Tableau Software from 2016 to 2021.

The chief executive of Amazon.com's cloud unit Amazon Web Services, Adam Selipsky, is stepping down, the company said on Tuesday.

Amazon.com's shares fell 1% in early trading.

Senior Vice President Matt Garman will take on Selipsky's role at AWS, effective June 3, the firm said.

Over two stints, Selipsky has spent 14 years at AWS.

He was the CEO of Tableau Software from 2016 to 2021.

