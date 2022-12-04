After Apple, Amazon To Restart Advertising On Twitter: Report

Platformer reported in a tweet that Amazon is set to restart advertising on Twitter.

Amazon.com Inc is planning to restart advertising on Twitter at about $100 million per year, pending some security tweaks to the social media company's ads platform, according to a Platformer reporter tweet on Saturday.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also said Apple Inc has resumed advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report, citing comments made during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday.

Amazon, Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the matter.

