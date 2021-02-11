Amazon Goes To Supreme Court In Battle Over Future Group-Reliance Deal

Amazon has approached Supreme Court against Future Group and Reliance Industries deal

Amazon has approached the Supreme Court seeking to stop Future Group's $3.4 billion retail assets sale to Reliance Industries, days after the Delhi High Court revoked a previous court decision that effectively blocked the deal. The high court order was, however, an interim one and the next hearing is on February 26.

The high court allowed procedures before the Competition Commission of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India to go ahead, a move opposed by Amazon, which said once the matter goes through the regulators then then could be no return.

Amazon alleges Future violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.

Amazon claims a decision in October last year by an arbitrator in Singapore, who had put the Future-Reliance deal on hold, is enforceable under Indian laws.