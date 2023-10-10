'Baba Is Totally Fine': Amartya Sen's Daughter On Rumours Of His Death

Amartya Sen's daughter denied rumours about his death.

Baba is totally fine, was what Nandana Sen, the daughter of renowned economist Amartya Sena, posted on X (formerly Twitter) after several posts speculating about his death were widely shared on social media.

She also shared a photo along with the post which showed her and her daughter posing with the Nobel winner.

"Friends, thanks for your concern but it's fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together with family in Cambridge," she wrote.

"His hug (was) as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book - busy as ever," she said.

Friends, thanks for your concern but it's fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever! pic.twitter.com/Fd84KVj1AT — Nandana Sen (@nandanadevsen) October 10, 2023

The report went viral after a handle, which claimed to belong to Nobel laureate Claudia Goldin posted about his death.

Another post from the handle later said it was a "hoax (account) created by Italian journalist Tommaso Debenedetti".

Nandana Sen's X profile is filled with her recent visit to her father. On October 7, she posted a couple of photos where she is seen enjoying lunch with Amartya Sen.

Lovely lunch w/ Baba! Question is, can we finish what's on our plate?



Most certainly, if I'm eating! I'm famous in my #family for my big appetite (challenged only by my daughter Meghla)—esp. when I'm with people I love.



Have a delicious #weekend#AmartyaSen#familytime#foodiepic.twitter.com/f10sW7sNE4 — Nandana Sen (@nandanadevsen) October 7, 2023

Another post showed Amartya Sen reading a newspaper to his granddaughter.

Amartya Sen is currently a Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University. He formerly served as Master of Trinity College at the University of Cambridge. He was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998 and India's highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna the following year for his contribution to welfare economics.