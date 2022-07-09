Amartya Sen Is Covid Positive, Mamata Banerjee Wishes Speedy Recovery

Amartya Sen is in India since the last week of June.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Mr Sen, who had mild Covid, has completed his quarantine at his Santiniketan residence. At present, he is only experiencing mild cough and sneeze, a Health Department official said.

"Respected Amartya Da, We all sincerely pray that you get well soon," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

Mr Sen is in India since the last week of June.

