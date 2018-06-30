Amarnath Yatra Resumes After Weather Improves, Flood Alert Continues

Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were stranded after heavy rainfall, landslides.

Amarnath Yatra, which was suspended from Batlal and Pahalgam routes due to heavy rainfall, has been resumed after weather cleared up. Air sorties also resumed from Baltal, reports news agency ANI. The flood alert in Jammu and Kashmir remains.

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and bad weather. Due to slippery trek routes, no yatri was allowed to move towards the cave shrine from either base camp.

Owing to bad weather conditions and flood alert, the yatra was stopped as a preventive measure. The pilgrims from Batlal route housed in a big hall at Trikri base camp and were also served food.

The water level at Sangam at 10 am this morning was 23.06 feet - still above the critical mark - the water has started receding there. At 9 am the water level there was 23.16 feet.

The rising water levels induced fear among the valley residents of a re-run of 2014 floods that caused widespread devastation and left over 300 persons dead.

Over two lakh pilgrims have registered for the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. Last year, over 2.6 lakh people registered for the annual pilgrimage.