'Will Be An Honour': Amarinder Singh's Tweet To PM On Pilot Abhinandan

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will be released on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in a tweet to PM Narendra Modi, today offered to receive him at the Attari border in Amritsar.

Mr Singh and the father of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan are alumni of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he said in the tweet.

"Dear @narendramodi ji , I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he posted.

Imran Khan, in the Pakistan National Assembly, made the announcement about the release of Pilot Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday after an aerial combat between Indian and Pakistani warplanes for the first time in 48 years. "We have an Indian pilot. As a peace gesture, we will release him tomorrow," he said.



The announcement came as world leaders expressed concern over soaring tensions between India and Pakistan nearly two weeks after the Pulwama attack on February 14 that killed over 40 CRPF soldiers.

Pakistan's "goodwill gesture would help ease the prevailing tensions at the border," Mr Singh had told the reporters earlier in the day, news agency PTI reported.

The Punjab Chief Minister has been reviewing the security in the areas near border in the last two days amid heightened tensions with the neighbouring country.