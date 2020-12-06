'Neither Spineless Nor A Traitor Like You': Amarinder Singh To Badals Amid Farmer Protests

Amarinder Singh termed Sukhbir Singh Badal's statement against him as ''utter buffoonery''.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday termed Sukhbir Singh Badal's statement against him as ''utter buffoonery'', adding that "he was neither spineless nor a traitor like Badals".

"The Badals, who were totally cornered over their betrayal of the farmers, had clearly pressed all the panic buttons in their desperation to cover up their brazen treachery," Amarinder Singh said in a statement made in reaction to Sukhbir Badal's remarks on ED cases against his family.

"Such is their level of despair that Sukhbir even stooped to undermining the Pakistani threat to the security of Punjab and the nation," Amarinder Singh.

"Have you and your Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) become so power-hungry that you have even closed your eyes to the threat posed by the Pakistanis to our security? Are you saying that all those arms, ammunition and drones our brave security forces have captured along the Punjab border are no danger?" he asked, while adding that it seemed that Sukhbir Singh Badal had totally ''lost'' it.

The Chief Minister said that there was no new ED cases against him, that he "should suddenly start trembling?"