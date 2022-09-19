Amarinder Singh To Join BJP Today, Merge His Newly Launched Party

Amarinder Singh met with BJP chief JP Nadda this morning.

Amarinder Singh is set to join the BJP today, nearly a year after he quit the Congress following his abrupt sacking as Chief Minister before the Punjab election. He met with BJP chief JP Nadda this morning.

Amarinder Singh, 80, will also merge his Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP. He had formed the party last year, soon after exiting the Congress, his party of five decades.

Seven former MLAs and one former MP will also join the BJP along with Amarinder Singh.

The former Chief Minister contested the Punjab election in an alliance with the BJP but failed to make a mark. He lost on his home turf Patiala Urban. None of his candidates won either.

Mr Singh, popularly known as “Captain”, recently returned from London after spinal surgery and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

After his meeting with Amit Shah on September 12, Mr Singh said he held a very productive discussion on subjects like “national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development”.

Mr Singh, a two-time Chief Minister, belongs to the former Patiala royal family. In September last year, the Congress replaced him as Chief Minister and chose Charanjit Singh Channi, but the party lost the election in February to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).