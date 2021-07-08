Amarinder Singh Meets Prashant Kishor, Sets Off 'Tag Team 2022' Talk

Prashant Kishor, however, has not given any clear answer to Amarinder Singh, sources say. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday has drawn much interest ahead of state polls.

Amarinder Singh met with Prashant Kishor in Delhi's Kapurthala House, a day after his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Mr Kishor, credited with many election victories across the political spectrum, crafted Amarinder Singh's 2017 Punjab campaign.

Given their history, the speculation is that "the Captain" is looking for a repeat for Punjab 2022, as he fights bitter infighting, a feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu and anti-incumbency.

Mr Singh needs all the help he can get; so far, the Congress is no closer to resolving his power tussle with Navjot Sidhu.

A Congress panel has suggested that Mr Sidhu be either made Punjab Congress chief or accommodated in a cabinet reshuffle in the state.

The Captain, say sources, is resisting both options even though he told the media on Tuesday: "I don't know anything about Sidhu saab. Whatever is the decision, whatever the Congress president wants, we will follow it."

In his meetings with leaders in Delhi, Mr Singh was reportedly also urged to work on his poll promises - something Mr Sidhu has repeatedly used against him in his public attacks.

Prashant Kishor, however, has not given any clear answer to Mr Singh, sources say.

The ace strategist recently added Bengal and Tamil Nadu to his impressive portfolio. But soon after the election results, he declared that he wanted to quit, without specifying.

But "PK" has since held several politically significant meetings, keeping speculation alive about his future plans.

His meetings with Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar fueled a massive buzz about efforts to put together a new front to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term.