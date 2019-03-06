Amarinder Singh Asks Centre To Restore Historic Materials Removed In 1984

He sought restoration of the historic materials removed from the library of Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking restoration of the historic materials removed from the library of Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar during Operation Bluestar in 1984.

The Chief Minister said most of the historic original valuable materials of Sikhism were taken away by the security forces in June 1984, and no account of that had been given so far.

Seeking the home minister's intervention, the Chief Minister said a delegation of Sikh organisations from Britain met him recently to discuss issues of concern, a state government statement said on Wednesday.

The Punjab government was already considering these issues raised by the delegation at appropriate levels, but the matter of restoration of the historic material to Sri Darbar Sahib required urgent intervention of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Amarinder Singh said in his letter.

The Sikh community had been raising this matter time and again.

Even the Punjab government had been requesting the government of India to intervene to ensure that these historic materials, wherever available, were restored to Sri Darbar Sahib, he wrote.

The Chief Minister sought Mr Singh's help in the matter to sort out the issue at the earliest, saying it would go a long way in meeting the long-pending demand of the Sikh community.