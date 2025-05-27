UP Leader Viral Video: Woman Alleges She Slipped, Video Misrepresented

The controversy surrounding a video featuring BJP Gonda district president's inappropriate behaviour with a woman took a new turn on Monday, after she filed a police complaint claiming that the footage was misrepresented as part of a political conspiracy.

According to police, the woman filed a complaint at the Chhapia police station against unidentified persons for allegedly distorting the video and circulating it deliberately to malign her and BJP district president Amar Kishore Kashyap.

She stated that Mr Kashyap is like an elder brother to her and that there is no inappropriate relationship between them.

Chhapia Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Verma said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

According to the FIR, the woman mentioned that on April 12 she was returning home from Lucknow when she began feeling unwell and dizzy. She contacted Mr Kashyap, who picked her up from the railway station and took her to the BJP office.

The woman stated that she was wearing high-heeled sandals, and while climbing the stairs at the office, she slipped. At that moment, Mr Kashyap, who was behind her, held her to prevent her from falling. The woman claimed that the viral video shows this particular moment out of context and portrays it in an obscene manner.

The woman has warned that if the smear campaign does not stop, she will file a defamation case in court and may also approach the State Women's Commission.

The video in question, which has been circulating on social media for the past two days, purportedly shows BJP district president Amar Kishore Kashyap engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman party worker at the party office. A fellow party worker allegedly recorded and circulated the video, sending it to senior party leadership with a request for investigation and action.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP's state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla has issued a show-cause notice to Kashyap, demanding an explanation.

