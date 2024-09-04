'Always Possibilities': Kumari Selja's Signal On Haryana Top Job

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kumari Selja -- seen as a contender for the top job in Haryana in case of a Congress victory in the coming assembly election -- told NDTV today that there are "always possibilities in the country". But she amended that comment with "it is the decision of the high command only after the elections".

The Congress, she told NDTV in an exclusive interview, is not only strong, but is in a very strong position. "I am confident that we will form government with a very good majority," she added.

But this time, Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala, two of the most prominent faces of the party, have not been given ticket for Haryana.

With an eye on the Lok Sabha numbers, the Congress has made it clear that said that no MP will be given ticket for the state election this time.

Kumari Selja said she has "already said that it is our wish that we contest the election". But the final decision in this too, lies with the "high command", she said.

"If we take our decision, then it is not right…. It will be their decision based on what seems politically right, what message to give in the state... the high command will decide taking all that into consideration," she added.

Asked about her not getting along with the party's veteran leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja said, "Getting along or not -- this does not happen in politics".

"In politics, everyone has their own way of working, and our party is a democratic party. It is not the BJP or a regional party... There is room for everyone here and everyone is respected, everyone can put forward their own views," she added.