CBI Chief Alok Verma Shunted Out, Congress Says PM 'Too Afraid' : Live Updates

Alok Verma today transferred five CBI officers (File)
A high-power committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to transfer CBI chief Alok Verma. The decision has been taken barely 48 hours after the Supreme Court reinstated the officer, who was on leave following a public spat with his deputy Rakesh Asthana. The committee today met at PM Modi's house to decide Mr Verma's fate. Before the decision, Mr Verma today transferred five officers a day after cancelling the shunting of 10 other officers. The Supreme Court had ruled that he would not take any policy decision till a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the largest opposition party, took a call on his status. Meanwhile, the Congress has attacked PM Modi, saying he was too afraid of an independent probe.
Here are the live updates on Alok Verma's transfer:
The three-member committee, which includes Justice AK Sikri, besides PM Modi and Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge - was expected to decide whether the official, whose term ends on January 31, will continue in the post with full powers.
Alleging that the panel's decision was motivated by the possibility of an investigation into the Rafale fighter jet deal, lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan said, "How can you act against Alok Verma without even hearing his side".
By removing Alok Verma from his position without giving him the chance to present his case, PM Modi has shown once again that he's too afraid of an investigation, either by an independent CBI director or by Parliament via JPC: Congress
While scrapping the government's October order sending Mr Verma on compulsory leave and replacing him with an interim CBI director, the Supreme Court had ruled that he would not take any policy decision till a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the largest opposition party (Congress), took a call on his status.
Sources have told NDTV that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had dissented against the decision to remove Mr Verma.
News agency PTI has reported that Alok Verma is likely to be posted in National Human Rights Commission
Over the last 24 hours, Alok Verma had cancelled the transfers of 10 officers and transferred five others.