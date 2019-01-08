Supreme Court To Decide Today On Exiled CBI Chief Alok Verma's Case: Live Updates

The government has argued that it had no option but to send both officers on leave

The Supreme Court will pronounce today the verdict on exiled CBI director Alok Verma's petition against the Centre's move to divest him as the chief of the probe agency. Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana were both sent on leave in October amid a bitter feud between the CBI's top two. Mr Verma challenged the move saying it went against the rules that mandate that the CBI chief has two years in office. The government has argued that it had no option but to send both officers on leave since they were fighting like "kilkenny cats".

The court questioned the haste to take the step without consulting a selection committee, as is the rule for any action against the CBI chief.

