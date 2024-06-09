What Is The Salary Of India's President And Prime Minister?

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will take place today at 7.15 pm. The grand event will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ahead of the ceremony, let's take a look at the salaries and perks of the Prime Minister, President, and Vice-President in India:

President

In 2018, the salary of the President of India, the supreme commander of all three armed forces, was revised from ₹ 1.50 lakh per month to ₹ 5 lakh a month.

The hike was announced by the former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech. He had said that the emolument of the Indian President was last revised with effect from January 2006.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, here are the perks:

- The President can travel anywhere in the country free of cost via air, rail or steamer. He/She can bring one person along whose expenses will be covered.

- The President will get medical services and attendance free of charge.

- A furnished rent-free home, two free landlines (one for internet connectivity), a mobile phone, five personal staff members. The maintenance of the home will also be covered.

- The spouse – in case the President dies while holding the office – “shall be paid a family pension at the rate of fifty percent of the pension admissible to to the retiring President, for the rest of the life.”

- The spouse will also receive free medical services for life.

Vice President

In the same budget speech, Mr. Jaitley had announced a hike for the emolument of the Vice President of India from ₹ 1.25 lakh to ₹ 4 lakh per month.

Here are the perks –

He or she gets free accommodation, personal security, medical care, train and air travel, a landline connection, mobile phone service, and staff.

Following the retirement, he or she “shall be entitled to Secretarial staff consisting of a Private Secretary, an Additional Private Secretary, a Personal Assistant and two Peons and shall be paid actual charges incurred by him for the maintenance of such secretarial staff,” stated the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of India reportedly gets ₹ 1.66 lakh per month.

Here are the perks offered to a Prime Minister -

- A Personal staff Special Protection Group (SPG) who is responsible for his security

- An exclusive aircraft – Air India One – for PM's official visits.

- The official residence at 7, Race Course Road.