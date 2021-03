India began its coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16.

Teachers, journalists and workers of banks and NGOs can now get the coronavirus shot in Punjab's Ludhiana, the district administration said on Monday, widening the vaccination drive to sections not yet cleared by the central government.

The move comes two weeks after the centre opened up the campaign to all above 60 and those above 45 with illnesses. India began its coronavirus vaccination programme in January with the goal of inoculating 3 crore frontline workers.