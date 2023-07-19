All Schools In Mumbai To Be Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rain

An orange alert has also been issued for parts of Mumbai for tomorrow. (Representational)

All government and private schools in Mumbai will remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rain. According to the weather office, some areas of Mumbai are likely to witness heavy rain tomorrow. An orange alert has also been issued for parts of Mumbai for tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, train services were affected in Mumbai due to heavy rain. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered that government offices in Mumbai and the neighbouring region should be closed early so that people can reach home on time.

Maharashtra Chief Minister announced today that the schools in areas affected by heavy rainfall will remain shut. He also said that the final call on this will be taken by local administration according to the weather conditions of the respective area.

Apart from Mumbai, the weather office has also issued red alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these areas, due to which, schools in these districts will also remain shut tomorrow.