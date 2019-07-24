All Possible Help Being Extended: Union Minister After Odisha Mine Mishap

Dharmendra Pradhan also said that all possible help will be extended to rescue the trapped miners.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday expressed grief over the incident of dump slide at an opencast coal mine in Odisha's Talcher district, where three labourers are still feared trapped and one body was recovered earlier in the day.

"Pained by the loss of life in the unfortunate mine accident at Bharatpur OCP located in Talcher Coalfield, Odisha," Mr Pradhan said on Twitter.

The Union petroleum minister also said that all possible help will be extended to rescue the trapped miners.

"I am in close touch with the @CoalMinistry. Rescue and relief efforts are on and all possible help is being extended. Pray for the early recovery of those injured," he tweeted.

One person was killed and nine others were injured at an opencast mine in Talcher coalfields following a dump slide.

Three miners are reportedly trapped inside the mine. The miners were working with earth moving machines in the Bharatpur mine of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) when they came under a landmass as a portion of earth broke loose and collapsed due to a strata failure on Tuesday night.

