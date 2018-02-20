All Bank Transactions Documented, CBI Allegations Wrong: Nirav Modi's Lawyer

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Billionaire celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi denies allegations that he was involved in a $1.8 billion loan fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB), his lawyer told Reuters today.Vijay Aggarwal, a lawyer for the jeweller, said all transactions with PNB were documented and allegations made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were completely wrong."Everything is documented," Mr Aggarwal told Reuters over telephone.Investigators have alleged that Nirav Modi and others conspired with several employees of the state-run bank to fraudulently obtain advances for paying overseas suppliers.Asked about his legal strategy, he said: "Until there is no chargesheet, there is no strategy. When there is a chargesheet, there will be a strategy."