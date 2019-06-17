All-India Doctors' Strike Today, AIIMS Alleges Doctor Abused: 10 Points

Here's your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story:
- The IMA said doctors will not attend to non-essential services such as out-patient departments and elective surgeries at hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and diagnostic centres. All emergency services will remain active.
- In a statement, AIIMS junior doctors said they won't report to duty from noon today till 6 am tomorrow in protest against the alleged abuse one of their colleagues had gone through on Sunday. Intensive care units and emergency services will remain open.
- The junior doctors at AIIMS also marched in protest on the campus this morning, as planned, to show solidarity to the protesting doctors in Bengal. The AIIMS resident doctors said they will meet Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and ask for better security.
- The junior doctors in Bengal, who had so far refused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal for talks, softened their stand on Sunday. "We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the chief minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors," a spokesperson of the doctors said after a two-hour meeting.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has asked states to draw up laws to safeguard the doctors. But the IMA has called for a comprehensive law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff. It also wants security measures to be specified.
- On Friday, in response to the government's offer for talks, the doctors had put forth a six-point demand that included better security, action against those who assaulted the junior doctor and an apology from Mamata Banerjee, who earlier said the striking doctors were "outsiders".
- Ms Banerjee, who also threatened action against the protesting doctors, has pointed out that through there is a law against strikes by employees in essential services - the Essential Services Maintenance Act or ESMA - her government has not invoked it.
- The protests in Bengal have spread to other parts of the country. On Friday, the Delhi Medical Association called for a statewide medical shutdown and a token strike was held by the resident doctors of Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Safdarjung Hospital.
- Around 4,500 doctors in Maharashtra stopped attending to patients in all the 26 government hospitals. In Hyderabad, doctors staged a protest at the Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences.
- The junior doctors' strike in Bengal has hit services in the state's government-run hospitals. Over the last days, services have been affected in emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals.