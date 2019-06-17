All-India Doctors' Strike Today, AIIMS Alleges Doctor Abused: 10 Points

Doctors strike: Medical services will be affected today due to a strike called by doctors across India

New Delhi: A massive strike by doctors across the country today - to be held in solidarity with doctors in West Bengal who agreed for talks with the government after six days of protest - will hit medical services. The strike comes amid allegations that a resident doctor at the country's top medical institute AIIMS in Delhi was abused by the relatives of a patient around 1 am on Sunday. Today's strike was called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to condemn the attack on a doctor by relatives of a patient who died at Kolkata's NRS Medical College last week. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a 3 pm appointment to the junior doctors of the Kolkata hospital.