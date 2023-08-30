All Eyes On Mumbai As INDIA, BJP Prep For Big Meetings Tomorrow

26 Opposition parties, part of the INDIA bloc, will meet in Mumbai tomorrow to discuss their plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut had said last week that there is a possibility that new political parties, especially from northeast India, will take part in the two-day gathering.

Seat-sharing formula for the polls is expected to be on the agenda. The opposition is also expected to deliberate on the issues that it will address ahead of the polls and the need for a coordination committee.

The INDIA bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The Bengaluru conclave had finalised the name of the bloc - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

In the Mumbai meeting, the alliance will unveil their logo.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asserted that his push for Opposition Unity was not promoted by "personal ambitions". He said that he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition INDIA, when asked to comment on speculations that he could be appointed on the position during the Mumbai meeting.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders want this to be the last meeting of the Opposition alliance, so that the parties could start working in their respective states.

The BJP-led Maharashtra government has also announced a 2-day meet to conduct a review of all the Lok Sabha seats in the state. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Discussions will first be held at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence over dinner on August 31.