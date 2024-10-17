Who Was Baba Siddique, Former Maharashtra Minister Shot Dead In Mumbai

Baba Siddique's political journey began at a young age.

Baba Siddique, a member of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra, was shot multiple times while he was leaving his son's Bandra office on October 12. The 66-year-old NCP leader succumbed to injuries at the hospital shortly after the attack. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Who Was Baba Siddique?

Ziauddin Siddique, popularly known as Baba Siddique, was a man of many roles - a three-time MLA and a friend to Bollywood's biggest stars. For nearly five decades, Mr Siddique dedicated himself to the people of Mumbai, advocating for social justice and preaching unity through his well-known iftar parties.

Early Life

Baba Siddique was born on September 13, 1958, in Bihar, to Razia Siddique and Abdul Rahim Siddique.

He attended St. Anne's High School and graduated from MMK College. During his college years, Baba Siddique and his friend Asif Bhamla operated a video cassette library, delivering films to homes to fund their education.

Political Career

Baba Siddique's political journey began at a young age. He joined the Indian National Congress in 1977 as a teenager and actively participated in various student movements. As a member of the Mumbai chapter of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), he rose through the ranks, serving as general secretary of the Bandra Youth Congress in 1980 and president by 1982.

Baba Siddique was elected as a councillor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 1993 and re-elected in 1998. His influence grew, leading to his election as an MLA from the Bandra West constituency in 1999. He served three consecutive terms after being re-elected in 2004 and 2009. During this period, he held several key positions, including Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Labour and FDA from 2004 to 2008 and Chairman of the MHADA Mumbai Board from 2000 to 2004.

Personal Life

Baba Siddique was married to Shehzeen Siddique and had two children, a daughter named Arshia and a son named Zeeshan. The son followed in his father's political footsteps into politics. He is an MLA from the Bandra East constituency.

Departure From Congress

In February 2024, Baba Siddique resigned from the Congress, citing personal reasons. He joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a key player in the state government alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

His decision came amid growing challenges, including legal issues related to an Enforcement Directorate investigation into his role in a slum rehabilitation project.

Baba Siddique's Iftar Parties

For over two decades, Baba Siddique's annual iftar parties, held during the holy month of Ramzan, brought together Bollywood, who are under one roof.

At one such party, Baba Siddique reportedly played a key role in the reconciliation of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The two actors had been estranged for years, but Mr Siddique's iftar party in 2013 provided the perfect setting for their reunion.

Contributions

Baba Siddique initiated various local initiatives, improving the infrastructure, installing CCTV cameras and promoting community activities. His efforts included funding the creation of an eco-garden in Bandra-Khar in 2011 and supporting projects such as the extension of the Carter Road promenade.

Controversy

Baba Siddique was charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) due to irregularities in a slum redevelopment project known as "Jamaat-e-Jamhooria." This project, managed by Pyramid Developers near Bandra Reclamation, raised serious questions regarding the integrity of the redevelopment process.

Government officials revealed the developers sold the plot for Rs 90 crore to the Satra Group. Under the agreement, both parties were to share the flats equally. However, reports indicated that these flats were subsequently sold for an estimated Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 crore, leading to suspicions of financial impropriety.

Baba Siddique allegedly increased the Floor Space Index (FSI) during his tenure as the chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). This raised questions over the misuse of power.

Real Estate Ventures

In 2003, Baba Siddique co-founded Vertical Developers with developer Vinay Madnani and Kalpana Shah. This partnership marked the beginning of Mr Siddique's venture into the real estate market. By September 2004, Baba Siddique had established his own company, Zears Developers, in collaboration with his wife Shehzeen.

Mr Siddique's focus has been on prime locations, particularly in Bandra. One of his early projects was Shiv Asthan Heights, developed in Pali Village, setting the stage for his future endeavours. Over the years, he took on the redevelopment of approximately 30 to 40 buildings and projects, including several slum areas, in and around the Bandra-Khar belt.

How Baba Siddique Was Killed

On the night of October 12, Baba Siddique was killed in a shocking act of violence. The incident unfolded around 10:30 PM, just as Mr Siddique was leaving his son's office. Eyewitnesses reported that he was approaching his car when the assailants struck.

Baba Siddique, who was placed under Y category security, was reportedly accompanied by a few aides and had three police guards assigned to him.

As he neared the vehicle, three shooters emerged from a nearby spot and opened fire. They fired six to seven rounds in quick succession, aiming primarily at Mr Siddique's upper body. He was hit four times in the abdomen and chest, immediately collapsing to the ground, gravely injured. He died in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Within hours, law enforcement officials arrested three suspects, believed to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Authorities recovered two pistols and 28 live rounds of ammunition from them. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been involved in several high-profile cases, including the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Investigation into the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has revealed details of the planning behind the operation which included the acquisition of a substantial cache of bullets, YouTube firearms training, and the careful orchestration of getaway plans. The plotters aimed to ensure the murder was executed with precision, taking no chances on ammunition or escape routes.

So far, four individuals have been arrested, including Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters; Harishkumar Balakram Nisad (23), and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar, who belongs to Pune.