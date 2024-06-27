All About 70 mm Laser-Guided Rockets Adani Defence Will Build In India

Each Prachand helicopter can mount 48 rockets in a pod.

In a major to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, Adani Defence & Aerospace has collaborated with Thales Group, to build 70 mm laser-guided rockets for India's attack helicopters.

Thales is a world leader in manufacturing 70mm rocket, launchers and firing control systems. Eight million rockets have been delivered around the world. The 70 mm rockets enable multiple missions because of precise laser guidance, are insensible to jamming and are most accurate in leading the ammunition to the target. They are considered the gold standard for chopper-mounted rocket systems.

The 70 mm rockets by Thales can be used against soft and light armoured vehicles, air defence facilities, radar sites and communication installations with laser-guided precision.

Thales conducted a precision strike after mounting a 70 mm rocket on an Airbus H145M attack chopper in Sweden to demonstrate its accuracy. The missile was fired from a distance of 4.5 km and had a deviation of less than a metre. They can be used for operations in urban areas to reduce collateral damage or provide close air support to tanks, and infantry on a battlefield.

India operates the HAL Rudra - attack variant of the Dhruv chopper, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, the Apache AH-64 and the Mi-35 choppers in its attack fleet.

Each Prachand helicopter operated by the Indian Air Force and the Army Aviation Corps can mount 48 rockets in a pod.

In 2022, the indigenously built LCH Prachand were inducted into the Air Force. The attack helicopters can fire air-to-gound and air-to-air missiles and perform a range of roles including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations.

The helicopter can also be deployed in high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments, as well as for supporting ground forces.

Earlier this month, Adani Defence and Aerospace signed a landmark agreement with EDGE Group - one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups in the UAE.

The agreement aims to establish a global platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and cater to the requirements of global and local customers.

The agreement will explore the establishment of R&D facilities in India and the UAE and the setting up of development, production, and maintenance facilities of defence and aerospace solutions to not just serve the two captive markets but also Southeast Asian and wider global markets.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)