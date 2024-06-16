Alia Bhatt's New Deepfake Video Goes Viral Amid Concerns Over AI Misuse

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video shows her getting ready in a black kurta

Amid consternation and outrage over a series of deepfake videos, actor Alia Bhatt has fallen prey to the technology yet again.



Alia Bhatt's new deepfake shows her taking part in the 'get ready with me' trend in a video shared on Instagram. The video shows her getting ready in a black kurta and putting the makeup on.

This is not the first time that a deepfake video of Alia has gone viral on social media.

Earlier, a deepfake video of Alia Bhatt's face merged with actor Wamiqa Gabbi's had also gone viral. Her another deepfake showed a woman with the morphed face of Alia Bhatt making obscene gestures.

Deepfakes are a form of synthetic media crafted using artificial intelligence, employing sophisticated algorithms to manipulate both visual and audio elements.

Deepfakes of several celebrities - including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sara Tendulkar - had earlier surfaced on the internet, sparking concerns over the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The government has advised all intermediaries - referring to social media platforms like Instagram and X - to ensure users "do not violate the prohibited content" rule of the IT Act, as it bids to combat the worrying trend of deepfakes.

The Centre has said that the creation and circulation of deepfakes carry a strong penalty Rs 1 lakh in fine and three years in jail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also flagged the misuse of AI for creating deepfake videos and called it a "big concern." "During the times of Artificial Intelligence, it is important that technology should be used responsibly," he cautioned.