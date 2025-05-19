"He Has Only Illusion To Offer": Women's Panel On Ashoka University Professor

The Ashoka University professor who landed in controversy after his social media post mentioning Colonel Sofiya Qureshi -- the face of the military briefings on Operation Sindoor -- has the "right to speech but not the right to demoralise, degrade women," Renu Bhatia, the chairperson of Haryana Women's Commission said today.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor at Ashoka University, was arrested on Sunday after a youth wing leader of the BJP filed a complaint with the police against him. The arrest came days after the Haryana Women's Commission summoned him over his comments.

"He has insulted the daughters of our country. And I want to know what polished thoughts did he have to offer? He only has illusion and optics to offer," Ms Bhatia told reporters at a press conference today.

Insisting that the Commission was well within its rights, she said, "This man keeps sharing his opinions on the political parties, on religion, but on the women of our country we won't tolerate. He said the Women's Commission thinks too much of itself. No, we're just acting within our rights," she added.

In a Facebook post on May 8, Mr Mahmudabad had said: "I am very happy to see so many right wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP's hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens... The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is important but optics must translate to reality on the ground -- otherwise it is just hypocrisy".

The professor has already appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing he was exercising his right to free speech. He said he applauded the "resolute action" of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, and criticised "those who preach hatred and seek to destabilise India".

The top court will hear his appeal on Wednesday.

Asked about Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, whose comments about Sofiya Qureshi has drawn stern reuke from the Supreme Court, Ms Bhatia said, "Nobody should make comments on women, nobody should talk wrong about women, whoever it may be. I'm not above the Supreme court, whatever they say we will accept it".

Mr Shah had said in a public speech that a woman from the "same community" as those living in Pakistan had been sent to strip the country naked.

He had shockingly referred to Colonel Qureshi as the "sister of the terrorists".

"You widowed sisters of our community, so a sister of your community will strip you naked. (Prime Minister) Modi ji proved that the daughters of your community can be sent to Pakistan to take revenge," the minister had said.

The top court rebuked the minister again for his "crass comments," with Justice Surya Kant asserting he did not offer a sincere apology.

The arrest and the criticism of the professor, meanwhile, has been censured by the Congress, which said he was being targeted for his religion.

Senior leader Pawan Khera posted on X that Mr Mahmudabad made two 'mistakes' - that he "wrote this post. His other mistake is his name".

"I have read and re-read the entire tweet of Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad.Which portion of the statement did Haryana Police find objectionable and violative of law? Will someone from Haryana Police please enlighten us?" posted Congress's P Chidambaram.