'Alarming State Of Affairs': Supreme Court Scolds Kerala Over Bakrid Move

Kerala's move to "give in to pressure groups" and announce a three-day relaxation of Covid curbs for Bakrid has alarmed the Supreme Court of India which today said this was "wholly uncalled for". However, it did not cancel the government notification that eased the lockdown in the state.

"Alarming state of affairs to give in to the pressure tactics. Pressure hood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of right to life. If any untoward incident takes place due to this relaxation, public can bring to our notice and action will be taken accordingly," a two-judge bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai told the Kerala government.

The court directed the government to pay heed to Article 21 and its order in the Kanwar Yatra case. Last Friday, it had cited the fundamental right to life to order the Uttar Pradesh government to stop the annual Hindu congregation.

Kerala, defending its decision to ease the lockdown to celebrate Bakrid, told court that the relaxation had been on since June 15 and was nothing new.

When the petitioner, Senior Lawyer Vikas Singh, asked the court to pass some orders as today was the last day of relaxation, Justice Nariman said, "There is no point. The horse has already bolted. We are not quashing the notification."