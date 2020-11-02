'Jumlebaaz Will Be Kicked Out': Akhilesh Yadav's Veiled Dig At BJP

Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP on Sunday. (File)

The youth is saying that those who are "jumlebaaz" will be thrown out, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday in an apparent jibe at the BJP.

"The youth are saying that people who are "jumlebaaz" (indulging in rhetoric) will be thrown out. In the coming future, the youth will be ruling the era," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Akhilesh Yadav's tweet came hours after PM Modi on Sunday extended his "Yuvraj" (crown prince) jibe to Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi after using it for Tejashwi Yadav last week.

"One of the double yuvraj had forged an alliance in Uttar Pradesh a few years ago. He criss-crossed through the state wearing a black jacket, waving at crowds. The alliance was drubbed," said PM Modi referring to Rahul Gandhi, whom he did not mention by name.

Mr Gandhi had entered into an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in 2017 and held a joint campaign marked by roadshows with the catchphrase "UP ko ye saath pasand hai (UP likes this coalition)".

The BJP went on to register an unprecedented victory in the state.

"Beware, that yuvraj is now in Bihar, lending his support to ''jungle raaj ke yuva yuvraaj''. On the one hand, there is development brought in by the double engine government of the NDA which has pulled Bihar out of the darkness of the lantern age. On the other there are these double-double yuvraj with the sole agenda of saving their thrones," PM Modi said referring to RJD's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.