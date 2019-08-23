Akhilesh Yadav's Massive Overhaul, Dissolves Samajwadi Party's Units In UP

Akhilesh Yadav's move is being seen as an effort by to recover its electoral base (File)

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday dissolved the party's Uttar Pradesh units, including the state executive and youth wings. The organisational overhaul is his course-correction attempt after the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election, sources say.

The party, however, has retained state president Naresh Uttam, they said.

"Party president Akhilesh Yadav has dissolved the state executive. All district executives and the executives of youth and other wings have also been dissolved," a senior party leader told PTI.

"New executives will be formed soon," he added.

The move is being seen as an effort by the party to recover its electoral base after the national election in which it won just five seats despite partnering with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.

The BSP benefited more from the partnership as it bagged 10 seats. The party had not won any seat in the 2014 general election.

Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav also lost in Kannauj, a family stronghold.

After the results were declared, Mr Yadav had sacked the panel of party leaders appointed as spokespersons for TV channels.

A party insider said Mr Yadav began overhauling the organisation the very day the results were declared, with focus on the 2022 Assembly elections.

"Since the Lok Sabha polls (results), party president Akhilesh Yadav has been meeting people and taking feedback from party workers and office-bearers. After going through all the aspects, the party executives will be reorganised with a new enthusiasm to take on the BJP," party chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said.

Under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership, the Lok Sabha election was the second big defeat for the party. In 2017 assembly polls, Mr Yadav partnered with the Congress, but couldn't prevent a massive BJP win.

