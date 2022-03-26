Akhilesh Yadav To Be Leader Of Opposition In UP Assembly

Akhilesh Yadav was elected legislator from family stronghold Karhal in UP's Mainpuri district

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was elected unanimously by his party's legislators as the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

A first-time MLA, Mr Yadav resigned as Azamgarh MP earlier this week after he was elected legislator from family stronghold Karhal in UP's Mainpuri district.

Sources have said the former Chief Minister intends to take on the BJP on the floor of the House with an eye on the 2027 polls in the politically significant state.

Mr Yadav was the main challenger to the BJP in this year's Assembly election. While his party finished a distant second, winning 111 seats in the 403-member assembly, it managed to record a massive jump in its vote share and clocked its best show in state polls ever.

Sources say Akhilesh Yadav's strategists believe it is a necessity - not a choice - to keep the party's vote share intact and also to avoid the perception that the Samajwadi chief - the party's biggest vote-getter - is "running away" after defeat.

The party's top leaders fear that if their chief is not proactive in state politics, the Muslim and Yadav voters, who apparently backed the party in the polls, may drift to other parties.