Akhilesh Yadav Quits As MP, He Was Elected Uttar Pradesh MLA

Akhilesh Yadav was an MP from eastern UP's Azamgarh.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has quit as an MP after being elected in the recent Uttar Pradesh election.

Akhilesh Yadav's move, which brings down the number of Samajwadi Party members in parliament to four, reveals his plan to cement his position as main challenger to the BJP and Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party had won five Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 national election.

Akhilesh Yadav was an MP from eastern UP's Azamgarh. He contested the state election for the first time in the March-April polls, from family stronghold Karhal.

Sources say the former Chief Minister intends to take on the BJP as opposition leader in the UP assembly, with an eye on the 2027 UP polls.

Akhilesh Yadav was the BJP's main rival in the UP election but his party finished a distant second at 111 seats in the 403-member assembly, with the BJP scoring 255 seats on its own and 273 with allies.

However, the Samajwadi Party registered a massive increase from 47 seats in 2017, winning 32.06 per cent votes.

One of the factors behind the Samajwadi chief's move seems to be the decimation of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which won just one seat.