Akhilesh Yadav Cancels Rally Today, Tweets Covid-Negative Report

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav cancelled his rally in western Uttar Pradesh today and said he would be staying away from all public events over the next three days after his wife and daughter tested positive for Covid.

Mr Yadav shared his Covid negative report on Twitter and said that he would be staying away from public events as a precaution since his family members have been infected.

In his tweet, he gave his best wishes to Samajwadi Party workers and appealed to them to take part in the joint rally with Rashtriya Lok Dal with full vigour.