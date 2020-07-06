'Lies': Akhilesh Yadav After UP Says Planted 26 Crore Saplings In A Day

Government should give details of the land where these sapling have been planted, Mr Yadav said. (File)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday refuted the Uttar Pradesh government's claim of planting 26 crore saplings across the state in a single day and accused it of making false claims and misleading the people.

The saplings were planted across the state on Sunday as part of "Van Mahotsav", an annual festival.

According to the government's claim, nine crore saplings were planted in 2017, 15 crore in 2018, while in 2019, 22 crore saplings were planted, Mr Yadav said.

Now, the government is claiming that it has set a record of planting 26 crore saplings in 2020, Mr Yadav said in a statement.

The SP chief said that in a state which has a population of 23 crore, how is it practical to plant 26 crore saplings in a day.

The government should give details of the land where these sapling have been planted, he said.

"Where and who will give the details of how many saplings were planted in the four years of BJP government and how many of them have been saved?" he asked.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the BJP of inventing lies everyday and said people are aware of what the reality is.