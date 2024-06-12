Akhilesh Yadav Resigns From Karhal Assembly Seat After Winning Kannauj Lok Sabha Election

Akhilesh Yadav was the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday resigned from his Karhal assembly seat following his election to Lok Sabha from the Kannauj constituency.

Vidhan Sabha Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey told PTI, "Akhilesh Yadav as well as the newly elected party member from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, Awadesh Prasad, have quit the membership of the UP Vidhan Sabha." Prasad was elected to the UP assembly from Milkipur constituency on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. He sprang a surprise by defeating BJP's Lallu Singh in Faizabad, which includes the temple town of Ayodhya.

Yadav was the leader of opposition in the UP assembly. The SP will now have to look for a new name in his place for the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.