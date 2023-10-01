INDIA Bloc Will Find Some Way Out: Akhilesh Yadav On AAP-Congress Punjab Fight

Akhilesh Yadav said that people in Uttar Pradesh have decided to remove the BJP (File)

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the state, saying that people in UP have decided to 'remove' the BJP from power.

Mr Yadav, while talking to the media, hoped that BJP would lose in the upcoming poll like the way it lost in the by-poll of UP's Ghosi.

"With the strategy that the INDIA alliance is making, I hope that the people of India will remove the BJP... Especially people in Uttar Pradesh have decided to remove the BJP... In Ghosi by-elections, people made the BJP lose by 50,000 votes," Mr Yadav said.

Notably, Samajwadi Party's Sudhakar Singh won the Ghosi bypoll which was concluded recently.

This was the first win by the opposition INDIA alliance and a test for the unity of the opposition bloc as none of them fielded candidates in Ghosi and chose to support the Samajwadi Party candidate.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public gathering in UP's Noida, SP Chief said that his party has played a major role in framing policies for the infrastructure that are getting implemented today by the BJP-led government in the state.

"The infrastructure that we see now, every government has attempted to make this area better...I can claim that the SP has played a major role in framing policies for the infrastructure that we see today getting implemented..." he said.

However, on being asked about the Aam Adami Party (AAP) against Congress in Punjab, Mr Yadav said that the Opposition bloc- INDIA will find some way out.

"We (INDIA alliance) will find some way out... Because all the parties that are against each other (in states) want to defeat the BJP... The Samajwadi Party will help to defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh...The SP will work towards defeating the BJP..." he said.

