BJP Has Forgotten Its Promise Of Doubling Farmers' Income: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said BJP's lotus (election symbol) grows in a quagmire of lie and deceit.

The BJP had promised to double farmers' income but has ended up doubling the inflation in the country instead, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

"The BJP's lotus (election symbol) grows in a quagmire of lie and deceit," Mr Yadav further said, attacking the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.

"The BJP government has forgotten its manifesto. It had promised to double the income of farmers, instead it has doubled the inflation in the country," he said at a press conference.

"Farmers are not getting the right price for their produce. A farmer burnt his paddy crop at a purchase centre in Lakhimpur. Farmers want to know if they will get their due price. There is no one (from government) to answer," Mr Yadav said.

Crops were destroyed in the rains, and prices of petrol, diesel, insecticides and pesticides are increasing. But the government does not have any answer for these, he said, adding, "BJP leaders cannot see rising inflation."

The government is selling off airports, ports, land and other things to private operators, and corruption is at its peak in the current regime in UP, the SP leader alleged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)