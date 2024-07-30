Akhilesh Yadav vs Anurag Thakur In Lok Sabha Over Agnipath Scheme

Akhilesh Yadav and Anurag Thakur were locked in a heated exchange in Lok Sabha today

The debate on Budget 2024 in Lok Sabha today saw an explosive exchange between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP MP Anurag Thakur over the Agnipath scheme.

Mr Yadav, MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, said this is a "budget of despair" but people in the government are praising it. He said there was nothing in the budget for the unemployed, youngsters and villages. "Those with family know how difficult it is to run the household, provide education to children and take care of the treatment of the elderly," Mr Yadav said.

Shifting focus to Uttar Pradesh, the former Chief Minister said, "You showed the Make in India dream, but Uttar Pradesh did not get any big project even though we got a Prime Minister. Did we get an IIM or an IIT? Which central institution was set up? The Samajwadi Party government gave land for two AIIMS in Raebareli and Gorakhpur, but are people getting adequate treatment there?"

Taking a swipe at the BJP for its lack-lustre show in Uttar Pradesh in this general election, he said, "Results in UP showed how much you worked, would results be like this if you did everything right?"

He then quoted shayari by Wasim Barelvi. "Woh jhoot bol raha tha bade salike se, main aitbaar na karta toh kya karta? (He lied with such finesse, I had no option but to believe)" he said, to cheers from the Opposition benches.

Referring to the train derailment in Jharkhand, Mr Yadav said, "Ever since the government has taken over, there is a competition between rail accidents and paper leaks."

The Samajwadi Party chief questioned if the ruling party has fulfilled its promise of doubling farmers' income. "You say you are giving MSP (Minimum Support Price), then why are you denying a legal guarantee."

Moving to the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces, Mr Yadav said, "No youngster preparing to join the forces can accept it. When this scheme came, prominent industrialists were asked to tweet that there is no better job and they will rehire them (Agniveers) once their four-year stint ended."

"But the government knows it is not a good scheme, that's why it is asking BJP-led state governments to give job quota to Agniveers," he added.

When BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur opposed his remarks, Mr Yadav dared him to say that Agnipath is a good scheme and sat down.

"I come from Himachal Pradesh, which gave the country its first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the late Major Somnath Sharma. Most martyrs in Kargil were from Himachal. It is the Narendra Modi government that fulfilled the long-pending demand of One Rank One Pension. I am saying this, Agniveer has 100 per cent employment guarantee," Mr Thakur responded.

Mr Yadav then asked, "Then what is the need for state governments giving quota (for Agniveers). I went to a military school, we can also count Param Vir Chakras."

The former Union Minister stood up again and said, "He has just gone to a military school, I am serving as Territorial Army captain. Akhilesh ji, don't give gyan."

Hitting back, Mr Yadav took a swipe at Mr Thakur not getting a ministerial berth this time. "Maybe he is agitated because he is no longer a minister. I read pain on your face," he said.

Before he ended his address, Mr Yadav took a parting shot at the Narendra Modi government. "This government is not one that would run, it is a government that will topple."