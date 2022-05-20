Akasa Air, Backed By Billionaire Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Faces Delays

Akasa Air's launch of services is likely to face delays, an official of aviation regulator DGCA said.

Akasa Air's launch of services is likely to be delayed further as the airline is expected to receive its first aircraft only in June or July, according to a senior DGCA official.

The carrier, backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, initially planned to start operations in June and then postponed the plan to July.

A top airline official said it intends to start services in July.

The Mumbai-based airline, registered as SNV Aviation, received the mandatory no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry in October last year.

Once the aircraft is inducted, then the airline has to conduct a set of successful proving flights.

"Their (Akasa Air) aircraft delivery is delayed and it is expected to come around June /July. As far as other procedures are concerned, they all are on track," the aviation regulator DGCA official told Press Trust of India.

When contacted, Akasa Air said it was expecting to get the first aircraft by mid-June and intends to commence commercial operations in July.

"We expect our first aircraft delivery by mid-June 2022. The first aircraft will help us with our operating permit and the proving flights will be held as per regulatory requirements prior to the AOP (Air Operator Permit) receipt," Akasa Air Founder, Managing Director Vinay Dube said in a statement to news agency PTI.

He also said the airline intends to start commercial operations in July 2022 and is on course for later aircraft inductions to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023.

A proving flight, which may originate from one airport and fly to another airport, is part of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's process for the induction of a new aircraft type in an airline's fleet. It consists of five sectors (legs) with a total block time of 10 hours or more.

This may include one diversion to an enroute alternate airport or a destination.



