Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement a day after addressing a rally in Tarn Taran.

Mr Badal said he is fine and has isolated himself.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID positive. My health is fine & as per protocol I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested for COVID-19," said Mr Badal in his tweet.

