Sukhbir Badal Detained Amid Huge Protest Outside Amarinder Singh's House

Dramatic visuals showed Sukhbir Badal leading huge protest.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was detained this afternoon as he led a huge protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's home in Chandigarh to demand the sacking of Balbir Singh Sidhu, the state's Health Minister.

The Akali Dal chief, 58, has sought a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the sale of vaccines and procurement of medical kits for COVID-19 patients.

The opposition leader is targeting the Amarinder Singh government over the issues just months ahead of the state elections, due next year.

BSP's Punjab president Jasbir Singh Garhi also joined the massive demonstration. Last week, the Akali Dal and the BSP had announced they will contest the state elections together.

