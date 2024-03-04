AK Antony's Son Visits Disgruntled PC George, Seeks Blessings

Anil Antony said the "fight" with PC George was a media creation.

A day after senior politician PC George expressed his displeasure over the BJP fielding Anil K Antony as the candidate from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, the latter visited him at his house and held discussions even as the party's state chief censured Mr George for expressing his views publicly.

Mr George, who recently joined the BJP, had strongly expressed his displeasure on Sunday over the candidature of Mr Antony from Pathanamthitta, saying the move has scuttled the party's chances to win the polls.

He had also attacked BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally and SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan, alleging that they had conspired to scuttle his chances to contest in Pathanamthitta.

BJP state chief K Surendran said Mr George should choose his words carefully.

After a brief meeting with Mr George at his residence at Erattupetta, Mr Antony said the "fight" between them was a media creation and he came to seek the blessings of the senior politician.

"It was the media which claimed that there were issues between us. I was given a responsibility by the party. I will ensure that I fulfill it. PC George has assured me all his support. I will be following his advice also," said the son of the former Defence Minister and Congress stalwart AK Antony.

He also told reporters the media that he knew Mr George from his childhood and was close with the family.

A visibly irritated Mr George had claimed yesterday that he had better chances in Pathanamthitta as he has got the support of the bishops and the Christian community, which has a substantial presence in the area.

Declaring that Anil Antony has no experience and is a complete stranger to the constituency, Mr George had said "no one knows him and the BJP will have to go around and introduce him to the people".

But Mr Surendran today dismissed his statement and said Anil Antony is a well-known person and will win from the constituency.

