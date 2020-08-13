Ajit Pawar Not Unhappy: NCP Leader On Sharad Pawar's 'Immature' Remark

An NCP leader said Ajit Pawar is not upset with Sharad Pawar's public snub to his son Parth

Ajit Pawar is not upset with his uncle Sharad Pawar's public snub to his son Parth, a senior leader of Mr Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party said today. "Parth Pawar is new to politics… Ajit Pawar is not unhappy," Chhaggan Bhujbal said.

Mr Pawar, 79, had indicated his displeasure with Parth Pawar yesterday over his demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"We haven't looked into it seriously. It is immature," the 79-year-old had said.

The actor's death on June 14, which the police said was a case of suicide, has set off a huge controversy and the government has been facing BJP demands for a CBI probe.

Mr Pawar's ruling ally, the Shiv Sena, has so far refused to accommodate the demand, maintaining that the Maharashtra police should be allowed to do their job.

Yesterday, Mr Pawar said he has "full faith" in the Maharashtra police. "I have known the Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police for 50 years. Have full faith in them. I don't want to go into the allegations. This is not such an important issue," Mr Pawar told reporters.

"If after doing this detailed probe someone wants a probe by the CBI or other agencies then I won't oppose it," he had added.

The Mumbai police said Sushant Singh Rajput's death was suicide and questioned more than 50 people after allegations that the talented, upcoming actor was pushed over the edge because of nepotism and cliques in Bollywood.

The Bihar police also started an inquiry after the actor's Patna-based family filed a complaint against his friend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of taking Rs 15 crore from him and mentally harassing him.

The Bihar government also ordered a CBI probe after Sushant Singh Rajput's family sought it, saying they had no confidence in the investigation being conducted by the Mumbai police. Following the move, the Shiv Sena accused the Nitish Kumar government of trying to draw political mileage from the case ahead of the state assembly elections that will be held later this year.

The Sena has also accused the BJP of dragging state minister Aditya Thackeray into the controversy by drawing from social media posts. Mr Thackeray -- the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- has called it "dirty politics".