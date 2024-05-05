Ajit Pawar Mocks Nephew Rohit Pawar For Tearing Up At Supriya Sule Rally

Ajit Pawar said he doesn't pay attention to criticism (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country's "vikas purush" during a rally in Pune's Baramati, a Pawar family bastion.

Campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls ended at 6pm today. Among the seats that will go to polls from Maharashtra is Baramati, where Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra is pitted as the ruling alliance candidate against sitting MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

"PM Modi is the vikas purush of this country. This Lok Sabha poll is extremely important. Baramati has not received funds from the Centre for the last 15 years (Supriya Sule has been MP for the last three terms). Development projects worth Rs 2,499 crore have been approved," Mr Pawar said.

He also mocked NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for wiping off tears after getting emotional during a speech in support of Ms Sule in Baramati.

"I told you someone will try to play on your emotions. But such acts don't work," the deputy Chief Minister said.

Ajit Pawar said he doesn't pay attention to criticism and continues working with development as his only priority.

Looking at the crowd, he said, "I have attended multiple rallies but have never witnessed such a big crowd. It reaffirms we are winning here."

