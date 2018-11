According to the doctors, Ajit Jogi is stable now and will soon be discharged.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) founder Ajit Jogi was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital after he faced breathing problem.

Mr Jogi had contested the recently-held Chhattisgarh Assembly elections from Marwahi in Bilaspur.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases earlier this month. The results will be announced on December 11.