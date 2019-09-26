On Second Kashmir Visit, Ajit Doval Orders Tougher Anti-Terror Ops

Ajit Doval directed security officials to target key terrorists operating in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who returned from a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, has directed police and paramilitary forces to intensify their anti-terrorism operations amid reports of an increase in the level of infiltration into India in the past two months, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The National Security Advisor's visit, his second since the end of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech at the UN General Assembly session in New York on Friday.

Mr Doval has been left in-charge of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir by PM Modi and will be sending ground reports to him prior to his speech, said a senior official. He chaired a high-level meeting with the state administration and the heads of different security agencies.

In the meeting, he called on officials to ensure the people in the Valley are able to go about their daily routine without fear of terror groups.

Mr Doval directed security officials to target key terrorists operating in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar city. According to sources, in the last two months, as many as 60 terrorists have managed to sneak into India. In comparison, only 35 terrorists were able to enter into Indian territory in the first seven months of the year.

In light of intelligence reports suggesting an attack being planned by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, Mr Doval said security of vital installations and strict vigilance must be made a priority.

The National Security Advisor has been monitoring the situation in the state on a daily basis to ensure coordination between all arms of the security forces within the state as well as along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

In his last visit, Mr Doval camped in the valley for 11 days and had taken rounds of the terror-hit Shopian town in south Kashmir and Downtown Srinagar.

