Ajay Kumar Lallu Replaces Raj Babbar As Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief

Ajay Kumar Lallu is a Congress MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu has replaced actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar as the Uttar Pradesh unit chief, months after the party slumped to its worst Lok Sabha polls performance in the state. Mr Babbar, a former MP, had offered to resign in May, owning responsibility for the party's debacle in the state which sends most number of MPs in parliament.

Ajay Kumar Lallu, a two-time MLA, represents the Tamkuhi Raj constituency in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

The Congress was reduced to a single seat in 80-seat Uttar Pradesh despite an intense campaign by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's sister and general secretary tasked with the campaign in UP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. The only seat the party kept was Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli.

The party leadership has cut down the size of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee from over 500 leaders to 40-45 people, reports said.

The party has given preference to young leaders.

Aradhana Misra, Rampur Khas MLA, has been appointed as the leader of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislative Party, a party statement said.

The Congress won 52 seats across the country in the national election, while the BJP scored a landslide win second time in a row.

The party also lost Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi, who had resigned taking responsibility for the party's poor show.

